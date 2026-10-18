AI can improve disease screening and diagnostics: MeitY secretary
What's the story
Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize healthcare by improving disease screening, medical diagnostics, and remote patient monitoring. The technology could also make healthcare more accessible and affordable, according to S. Krishnan, the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). He made these remarks at a conclave on "AI for Health & Assistive Technologies" in Varanasi.
Event details
Conclave brought together government officials, healthcare professionals, researchers
The conclave was organized by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), under MeitY, and the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) at IIT BHU.
It brought together government officials, healthcare professionals, researchers, and start-ups to explore practical applications of artificial intelligence in health.
Krishnan emphasized AI's role in strengthening clinical decision-making and improving healthcare service delivery for underserved communities.
Tech applications
Need to integrate AI education across disciplines
Krishnan highlighted several potential applications of AI in healthcare, including disease screening and medical diagnostics.
He also mentioned remote ICU monitoring and AI-assisted surgical planning as possible uses of the technology.
The MeitY Secretary stressed the need to integrate AI education across disciplines and foster collaboration between tech institutions, medical sciences, researchers, and start-ups for scalable solutions.
Innovation encouragement
STPI Director General emphasizes translational research
Krishnan also highlighted the support available through the IndiaAI Mission and other MeitY initiatives to encourage innovation in the healthcare sector.
STPI Director General Arvind Kumar stressed on leveraging India's experience in building its IT and ITES industry to foster homegrown AI innovation and entrepreneurship.
He also emphasized the importance of translational research, IP creation, and market access for start-ups taking innovative ideas to commercial applications.