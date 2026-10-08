MeitY warns social media platforms over fake, manipulated content
What's the story
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued an advisory to social media platforms, urging them to enhance their scrutiny of false, misleading, manipulated, and out-of-context content, as per Moneycontrol. The move comes in light of ongoing protests in Delhi and other parts of India against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Risks emphasized
Advisory warns of law-and-order concerns
The MeitY advisory doesn't specifically mention the ongoing protests or the Election Commission. Instead, it refers to "ongoing public events and developments."
It warns that false or manipulated information presented as current or authentic could create confusion, apprehension, and law-and-order concerns.
The ministry has urged social media intermediaries (SMIs) to exercise heightened diligence toward information on their platforms that is false, misleading, manipulated, or deliberately presented out of context.
Content scrutiny
MeitY highlights specific areas of concern
The MeitY advisory has specifically asked social media platforms to pay attention to "old/archived photographs and videos being presented as current events," digitally altered or synthetically generated audio-visual content, and impersonation of public authorities or persons.
This comes amid the circulation of misleading claims about recent protests online.
Delhi Police had recently sought removal or restriction of access to 11 social media posts and videos that allegedly presented a misleading account of police action during a protest.
Action guidelines
Platforms urged to label or contextualize manipulated content
The MeitY advisory has asked social media platforms to prioritize reports and complaints from authorized government agencies regarding content that could affect public order.
They are also advised to take necessary action under applicable law.
Further, the ministry has recommended that platforms label or contextualize manipulated, synthetic or misleading content, especially when presented as depicting a current event.
User responsibility
Advisory takes immediate effect
The MeitY advisory has also directed social media platforms to promote users' responsibility in verifying the authenticity, source, and date of information before sharing or forwarding it.
It has asked intermediaries to review and strengthen their monitoring, escalation, and grievance-redressal mechanisms so that content capable of causing widespread confusion or panic is addressed "expeditiously."
The advisory takes immediate effect.