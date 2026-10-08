MeitY warns social media platforms over fake, manipulated content

The MeitY advisory doesn't specifically mention the ongoing protests or the Election Commission. Instead, it refers to "ongoing public events and developments."

It warns that false or manipulated information presented as current or authentic could create confusion, apprehension, and law-and-order concerns.

The ministry has urged social media intermediaries (SMIs) to exercise heightened diligence toward information on their platforms that is false, misleading, manipulated, or deliberately presented out of context.