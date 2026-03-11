Meta is using AI to fight online scams
Technology
Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is stepping up its fight against online scams.
Last year, it took down more than 159 million scam ads and nearly 11 million fake accounts.
With scams getting sneakier (think fake ads and impersonators), Meta is aiming to make its platforms much safer for everyone.
How AI will help you avoid scams
Meta is rolling out smarter AI that can spot sketchy stuff, like scammers pretending to be celebrities or real companies, by analyzing posts, images, and even context.
You'll also get alerts if something looks off, like weird friend requests or someone trying to link your WhatsApp to a new device.
The goal? Help you spot scams faster (especially those fake job offers in DMs) so you can stay one step ahead.