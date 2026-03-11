Meta is using AI to fight online scams

How AI will help you avoid scams

Meta is rolling out smarter AI that can spot sketchy stuff, like scammers pretending to be celebrities or real companies, by analyzing posts, images, and even context.

You'll also get alerts if something looks off, like weird friend requests or someone trying to link your WhatsApp to a new device.

The goal? Help you spot scams faster (especially those fake job offers in DMs) so you can stay one step ahead.