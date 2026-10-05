Muse can create detailed profiles of everyone in your life
What's the story
Meta's new personal assistant, Muse, has taken the world by storm. Millions have downloaded the AI agent and connected it to their bank accounts, messages, or health data. The app then completes tasks for them. However, as Muse gains popularity among consumers, researchers are analyzing how it organizes and presents information to users from within the app.
Data extraction
Muse's internal files were made public recently
Recently, several researchers have extracted Muse's internal files and published the agent's operating instructions. Meta claims it wanted these files to be open for transparency purposes.
The data gives insight into how Muse handles prompts and questions about sensitive or highly politicized topics.
Independent AI safety and security researcher Karan Joshi managed to extract a wide range of Muse instructions by asking the AI agent to share its own software files through the regular chat interface, WIRED reports.
Profile creation
Creating a dedicated page for each person in user's life
Among the extracted instructions, one reveals Muse's capability to create "a page for every person in the user's life."
This hourly process involves gathering data on family members, partners, friends, colleagues, "collaborators," and people you "follow."
The idea is that Muse can use its "memory" (structured text files) to gather information about your relationships and the important people in your life.
Page evolution
Pages start 'sparse' and are filled over time
The documentation for Muse states that a page may start "sparse" and be filled out over time.
It could include sections like Facts, History, The relationship, In common, Open threads, and Strengthening.
Meta's instructions say Muse should only use the "evidence" it has available and that invented details are worse than an empty page.
The model could also note down "dates that matter," such as birthdays or anniversaries.
Relationship tracking
How does Muse record relationship details?
The instructions for Muse also emphasize recording relationship details such as "how close they are, what it is built on, how they act with each other, and what it seems to need right now."
The Strengthening section suggests ways a relationship could be improved. This includes "A reason to call, a date worth remembering, something they said to circle back on, a way to be there for them that matters."
Data protection
User privacy is prioritized, claims Meta
Muse is designed so that each individual user has their own dedicated virtual machine (VM) storing their data and context.
This VM can't be accessed by other agents, and users can erase memories or disconnect external services anytime.
Meta says Muse also seeks human confirmation before taking actions like sending an email or making a purchase, and it has an audit log where users can view all of the agent's activity and future plans.