Muse can create detailed profiles of everyone in your life

Recently, several researchers have extracted Muse's internal files and published the agent's operating instructions. Meta claims it wanted these files to be open for transparency purposes.

The data gives insight into how Muse handles prompts and questions about sensitive or highly politicized topics.

Independent AI safety and security researcher Karan Joshi managed to extract a wide range of Muse instructions by asking the AI agent to share its own software files through the regular chat interface, WIRED reports.