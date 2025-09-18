Meta's age checks are biased against Indigenous and Southeast Asian users

Face scans were up to 7% less accurate for Indigenous people

Face-scanning was up to 7% less accurate for Indigenous people and 5% lower for Southeast Asians compared to others.

Even document-based checks failed half the time among Indigenous testers, although this was based on a very small sample and is not statistically significant.

Teenagers got hit hardest, with false positives (wrongly flagged as old enough) ranging from 25% to a whopping 73%, thanks to how quickly teens' looks change.