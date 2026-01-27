Microsoft drops Maia 200: a new AI chip with serious power Technology Jan 27, 2026

Microsoft just launched its Maia 200 AI chip, packing over 140 billion transistors and built on cutting-edge 3nm tech.

Already running in Iowa Azure data centers, it's powering advanced AI for Microsoft's Superintelligence team and Copilot apps.

The Maia 200 hits more than 10 petaFLOPS FP4 and five petaFLOPS FP8, all while being about 30% more efficient than before.