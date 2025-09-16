Modular robotics startup MicroFactory raises $1.5 million
MicroFactory, a young startup building modular robots, just landed $1.5 million in pre-seed funding to ramp up production, grow their team, and level up their AI.
Founded last year by Igor Kulakov and Viktor Petrenko, the company now sits at a $30 million valuation.
Their compact robot workstation—about the size of a dog crate—uses two robotic arms trained by people and AI to handle tasks like assembling circuit boards, soldering, and cable routing.
The see-through design lets users keep an eye on things in real time.
After just five months of prototyping, they've already scored hundreds of preorders from customers looking to use the machines for applications including assembling electronics and processing snails for escargot.
MicroFactory plans to start shipping units within two months and aims to produce 1,000 robots in its first year.
Backers include execs from Hugging Face and Naval Ravikant—so there's some serious belief in what they're building.