Modular robotics startup MicroFactory raises $1.5 million

Their compact robot workstation—about the size of a dog crate—uses two robotic arms trained by people and AI to handle tasks like assembling circuit boards, soldering, and cable routing.

The see-through design lets users keep an eye on things in real time.

After just five months of prototyping, they've already scored hundreds of preorders from customers looking to use the machines for applications including assembling electronics and processing snails for escargot.