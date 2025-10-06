Musk bets billions in Memphis to accelerate his AI ambitions

Elon Musk is investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) in Memphis, Tennessee. His company, xAI , is building a new power plant on a 114-acre site near the state line of Tennessee and Mississippi. The facility will generate over a gigawatt of electricity, enough to power some 800,000 homes. It will be connected by transmission lines to a million-square-foot data center being built in Tennessee.

AI advancement World's largest supercomputer Musk's xAI has already established a massive data center in Memphis, dubbed the world's largest supercomputer. The facility, called "Colossus," is powered by over 200,000 NVIDIA chips and runs the technology behind the AI chatbot Grok. Now, Musk is nearing completion of a second facility that will be even bigger: Colossus 2. This expansion marks a major step in his ambitious plans for AI development.

Market competition AI arms race The AI arms race is the most expensive corporate battle of the 21st century. The first company to cross the finish line will dominate the market, making speed crucial. However, it's still unclear when these massive investments will pay off. Morgan Stanley estimates that companies will spend over $3 trillion on AI infrastructure by 2028.

Financial hurdles Musk's race to catch up Despite his track record of innovation in electric vehicles, rockets, and brain-computer interfaces, Musk finds himself racing to catch up with competitors like Sam Altman's OpenAI. The completion of Colossus 2 could cost tens of billions of dollars. Just the NVIDIA chips alone would cost at least $18 billion for the nearly 300,000 additional chips needed for the Memphis project.

Economic influence Data centers draw mixed reactions Musk has raised $10 billion for xAI through debt and equity. He also turned to his private company, SpaceX, for $2 billion, an unusual move for a company that rarely invests outside. Locally, Musk's arrival has sparked hopes of economic revival but also controversy over the environmental impact of his data centers. They are expected to consume millions of gallons of water daily and more electricity than all homes in Memphis combined.