Musk says X will now ban 'ugly' and misleading ads
What's the story
Elon Musk says X will introduce a "reasonable esthetic standard" for advertisements on the platform. This will bar advertisers whose promotions are ugly, overly aggressive, or make exaggerated claims about their products. The move aims to make advertising more appealing and honest, though Musk has yet to explain how the new standards will be enforced.
History
X has a contentious history with advertisers
Musk's latest announcement comes against the backdrop of strained relations with advertisers.
After he acquired Twitter in 2022, major advertising groups, including Omnicom Media Group, recommended that clients pause campaigns over brand safety concerns.
In 2023, Musk escalated the dispute during an advertiser boycott, telling companies that had withdrawn their ads to "go fuck themselves."
Terms
How will X enforce its new advertising rules?
Musk has not clarified what qualifies as an "ugly" or overly aggressive advertisement, or how X will distinguish exaggerated claims from legitimate marketing.
The policy's effectiveness will depend on how consistently the platform applies these standards and whether advertisers receive clear guidelines.
Musk's remarks also raise the question of whether other social media platforms, including Meta, will consider similar measures.
Twitter Post
Musk's post
Going forward, all advertising on 𝕏 will be subject to a reasonable esthetic standard.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2026
Advertisers who post ads that are ugly, shrill, strident or overstate claims about their product will be barred from advertising.
Ad policy
What X's existing advertising policy says
According to X's official Quality Policy, advertisements must follow basic writing standards, including correct grammar and spelling.
They should avoid punctuation errors, excessive capitalisation, hashtags, and URLs in ad text.
The platform also generally limits ads to one emoji, with exceptions for boosted posts and campaigns targeting Japan or South Korea.
Information
Visual content should also meet quality standards
X says images, videos, and animations should not be gimmicky, excessively cropped, or difficult to understand. Ads must also avoid disruptive elements, such as aggressive flashing or loud noises, that could create an unpleasant or unexpected experience for users.
More conditions
Advertisers must ensure their ads comply with applicable laws
Advertisements must accurately reflect the brand or product being promoted.
Additionally, their landing pages should be relevant, functional, and free of disruptive pop-ups or automatic downloads.
X also prohibits landing pages whose primary purpose is advertising.
Finally, advertisers are responsible for ensuring their promotions comply with applicable advertising laws and regulations.