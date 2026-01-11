Next Article
Nalini Joshi becomes 1st mathematician to win NSW Scientist of the Year
Technology
Nalini Joshi just made history as the first mathematician ever named New South Wales's Scientist of the Year.
Her work shows how powerful math can be—she's helping solve real problems in climate modeling and digital communications, making math feel more relevant than ever.
Why her research matters
As Chair of Applied Mathematics at the University of Sydney, Joshi tackles tough equations that power things like fiber-optic internet and climate science.
Lately, she's been focused on quantum computing and why we need more experts in post-quantum cryptography, highlighting how crucial advanced math is for our tech-driven future.