NASA announces rare ISS crew evacuation amid 'serious medical concern'

NASA has announced an early return for its Crew-11 team from the International Space Station (ISS) . The decision comes after a medical issue was reported by one of the four astronauts on board. This is the first time in ISS history that a trained crew will be de-orbited and returned to Earth before completing their full mission duration on the space station.

Mission details Crew-11 team composition and mission timeline The four-member Crew-11 team includes NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan's Kimiya Yui, and Russia's Oleg Platonov. They had docked at the ISS in August last year and were scheduled to return in May 2026. However, due to the sudden medical issue, NASA has decided to cut short their stay on the space station.

Health concern Medical issue prompts spacewalk cancellation On Thursday, NASA announced the cancellation of a planned spacewalk by the Crew-11 team due to a medical issue with one of the astronauts. Later in the day, during a late-night press briefing, they revealed their decision to end the mission early. "It is a serious medical condition but the astronaut is stable," said a NASA spokesperson.

Condition details Medical issue not related to routine operations Dr. James Polk, chief health and medical officer at NASA Headquarters, clarified that the current medical issue with one of the astronauts was neither an injury nor something that developed during routine operations at the ISS. "It developed due to the microgravity environment but I cannot divulge more details about the diagnosis," he said.