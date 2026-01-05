NASA astronauts to conduct first spacewalk of 2026 this week

Milestone

Fincke's 10th spacewalk to set new record

This will be Cardman's first-ever spacewalk, while Fincke will be undertaking his 10th. This will tie him for the most spacewalks ever conducted by a NASA astronaut. The duo's work on this mission is crucial as it lays the groundwork for future solar array installations, which are critical to ensuring enough electricity for scientific research and safe deorbiting of the station at its operational life end.