NASA's TESS releases 8-year map flagging over 6,000 targets

TESS confirmed 679 exoplanets

TESS finds planets by watching for tiny dips in starlight when a planet passes in front of its star, a bit like spotting a bug crossing a flashlight beam.

By September 2025, TESS had confirmed 679 exoplanets and found over 5,000 more candidates. These range from mini planets smaller than Mercury to giant ones bigger than Jupiter; some even orbit in zones where liquid water could exist.

On top of that, TESS helps track asteroids and distant galaxies too—making it one versatile space explorer.