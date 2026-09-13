This oil refining method can cut energy usage by 90%
What's the story
Chinese scientists have developed a revolutionary new technique for refining oil, which could cut energy consumption during the process by as much as 90%. The innovative technology, if scaled up for industrial use, could significantly lower production costs and emissions. It would also make the refining process more precise and increase product value.
Refining challenges
How is crude oil refined today?
The conventional method of turning crude oil into petrol or plastics is through distillation.
This process separates crude oil into different parts based on small differences in boiling points, heating the mixture repeatedly until it vaporizes and condenses.
However, this technique is energy-intensive and relatively imprecise, making it a major challenge in the oil refining industry.
Innovative solution
A new way to refine oil
The new oil refining method works at the molecular level, selectively choosing different compounds and directing them to the most suitable production line. This way, it maximizes resource utilization.
The approach is a major departure from traditional distillation methods and could revolutionize the oil refining process if successfully implemented on an industrial scale.