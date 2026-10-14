We might finally solve the mystery of dark energy
What's the story
Scientists have discovered a new technique to study dark energy, the mysterious force behind the universe's accelerating expansion. The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) project has shown that it can detect faint radio emissions from hydrogen in the early universe. This method is faster and cheaper than traditional methods of studying dark energy, marking a major milestone for CHIME and its mission to unravel this cosmic mystery.
Cosmic enigma
What is dark energy?
Dark energy is a mysterious force that drives the universe's expansion.
It began acting on space after the Big Bang, much like a swing that stops and then starts moving again without any external push.
This behavior has puzzled scientists, who now want to know more about this elusive force and its future impact on our cosmos.
Elemental insight
Hydrogen emissions as a tracer for dark energy
Hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe, could be key to understanding dark energy. Its faint radio emissions can reveal how matter is distributed across space.
The CHIME project has already mapped hydrogen distribution in the early universe by cross-correlating its observations with galaxy survey data from other telescopes.
Now, it hopes to use these emissions as a cosmic tracer for studying dark energy directly.
Data collection
Tracing hydrogen back to 3B years after the Big Bang
The CHIME project has already detected a hydrogen signal from when the universe was five billion years old, using just 94 nights of observations in 2019.
Now, with seven years of data at its disposal, the team hopes to map hydrogen distribution back to three billion years after the Big Bang.
This research could provide new insights into galaxy formation and evolution while also shedding light on dark energy's role in cosmic history.