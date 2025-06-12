What's the story

Paleontologists have discovered a new species of dinosaur, Khankhuuluu mongoliensis, that could change the way we understand the evolution of tyrannosaurs.

The fossils were first unearthed in Mongolia's Gobi Desert during the 1970s but were only recently reexamined by Jared Voris, a Ph.D student in the Department of Earth Energy and Environment at the University of Calgary.

He found distinctive features in these remains that had never been seen before in any known tyrannosauroid species.