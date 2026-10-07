Nobel in Medicine honors optogenetics after Suneel Kateriya's breakthrough
The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine went to scientists who transformed optogenetics, a field where light is used to control cells in living tissue.
While the award named Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann, and Georg Nagel, a key breakthrough came from Professor Suneel Kateriya of JNU, who contributed as a Ph.D. student on the team.
Suneel Kateriya found DNA for channelrhodopsins
Kateriya's work uncovered crucial DNA in algae that led to channelrhodopsins, proteins that make optogenetics possible.
His discoveries were published in major papers back in 2002 and 2003.
Even with his big role, Kateriya credits his mentor and the team effort behind these advances.
Suneel Kateriya develops optogenetics at JNU
Now at JNU, Kateriya continues developing optogenetic technology for biology and medicine, showing how basic science can spark real-world innovation.