Nothing's Carl Pei calls iPhone Duo 'waste of money'
What's the story
Carl Pei, the co-founder and CEO of Nothing, has criticized Apple's latest offering, the iPhone Duo. Pei called the new device a "waste of money" in a video posted on Instagram and YouTube. He specifically took issue with its price tag of $2,000 considering its features, or lack thereof.
Feature critique
Pei highlights missing features in iPhone duo
In his video, Pei highlighted some key features that are missing from the iPhone Duo. He noted that the device doesn't come with a telephoto camera or Face ID.
He also pointed out that the internal selfie camera is inferior to that on the external screen.
These omissions, according to Pei, don't justify the high price tag of $2,000 for Apple's first foldable phone.
Design debate
Nothing CEO compares Apple's foldable to Samsung's Fold8
Pei also questioned the value of the iPhone Duo's design, saying that "$2,000 is a lot for a bigger screen and a fancy animation."
He compared Apple's foldable phone to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8, which costs $1,900 but lacks a telephoto camera, Flex Mode, and proper dust resistance.
The Nothing CEO argued that these shortcomings make both devices overpriced for what they offer.
Market critique
Pei's ongoing critique of foldable phones
This isn't the first time Pei has been critical of foldable phones. Back in 2023, he claimed that manufacturers were "pushing" these devices onto consumers.
It's worth noting that Nothing doesn't have a foldable phone in its portfolio.