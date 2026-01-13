Nothing's latest ANC headphones offer 100-hour battery, priced at ₹7,000
What's the story
Nothing's sub-brand CMF has launched its Headphone Pro model in India. The over-the-ear headphones will be available for purchase starting January 20 at an introductory price of ₹6,999. The device is making its Indian debut months after being introduced in other global markets. CMF by Nothing promises impressive performance with up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Product details
CMF Headphone Pro: Design and features
The CMF Headphone Pro will be available in Dark Grey, Light Green, and Light Grey color options. The headphones come with swappable ear cushions for a customizable look. They also feature a roller dial on the outer side of the right ear cup for music control, ANC mode switching, and volume adjustment. An energy slider is also included to adjust bass and treble levels according to the song being played.
Audio capabilities
Advanced audio features and customization options
The CMF Headphone Pro also comes with a customizable button that can be used to activate Spatial Audio or voice-activated AI assistant. The Nothing X app lets users customize controls, switch between different EQ settings, and adjust other settings on the headphones. The headphones feature ANC that can cut ambient noise by up to 40dB.
Performance
CMF Headphone Pro: Sound quality and battery life
The CMF Headphone Pro packs 40mm drivers with nickel-coated diaphragms to reduce audio distortion. It supports SBC and LDAC audio codecs for Hi-Res audio playback and personalized sound profiles. The company claims that users can get up to 100 hours of music playback without ANC and about 50 hours with ANC turned on. A full charge takes under two hours, while a quick five-minute charge gives up to eight hours of listening time (with ANC off).