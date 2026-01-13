Nothing's latest ANC headphones offer 100-hour battery, priced at ₹7,000

Nothing 's sub-brand CMF has launched its Headphone Pro model in India. The over-the-ear headphones will be available for purchase starting January 20 at an introductory price of ₹6,999. The device is making its Indian debut months after being introduced in other global markets. CMF by Nothing promises impressive performance with up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Product details CMF Headphone Pro: Design and features The CMF Headphone Pro will be available in Dark Grey, Light Green, and Light Grey color options. The headphones come with swappable ear cushions for a customizable look. They also feature a roller dial on the outer side of the right ear cup for music control, ANC mode switching, and volume adjustment. An energy slider is also included to adjust bass and treble levels according to the song being played.

Audio capabilities Advanced audio features and customization options The CMF Headphone Pro also comes with a customizable button that can be used to activate Spatial Audio or voice-activated AI assistant. The Nothing X app lets users customize controls, switch between different EQ settings, and adjust other settings on the headphones. The headphones feature ANC that can cut ambient noise by up to 40dB.