Nothing's first India flagship store is coming to this city

Nothing , the consumer tech company co-founded by Carl Pei, has announced its plan to open its first-ever flagship store in India. The company has chosen Bengaluru as the location for its debut physical retail space. This move marks a major shift for Nothing from an online-first brand to having a permanent physical presence in the country.

Store design Teasers hint at store's unique design The company has teased its new store with a couple of visuals. One of them shows a large transparent glass display box containing a detailed, golden-brown architectural model of a popular Bengaluru landmark. Behind this is another glass box featuring a model of the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben, clearly labeled "London." The contrast seems deliberate, subtly connecting Nothing's London roots with its increasing focus on Bengaluru as an important market.

Product display Flagship store to showcase full product lineup The upcoming flagship store will be Nothing's first permanent, standalone retail space in India. It is expected to showcase the company's entire product lineup, including smartphones and audio devices. The main aim of this store is to provide customers with a hands-on experience of Nothing's industrial design language and how its products work together as part of a broader ecosystem.

