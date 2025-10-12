NSE faces 170M cyberattacks daily, 'Operation Sindoor' hit record 400M

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India is under constant threat from cyberattacks, with an estimated 170 million attacks every day. To counter these threats and keep operations running smoothly, a dedicated team of "cyber warriors" works tirelessly. The NSE recently witnessed a record-breaking 400 million attacks in one day during 'Operation Sindoor,' a DDoS simulation.

Attack prevention No damage was done during 'Operation Sindoor' Despite the massive onslaught of cyberattacks, no damage was done during 'Operation Sindoor.' This was largely due to the combined efforts of human intervention, machine support, and advanced technology. An NSE official told PTI that their technical teams use specialized software to combat these attacks round the clock. The number of daily cyberattacks on NSE ranges from 150 million to 170 million.

Cybersecurity measures Cybersecurity architecture of NSE The NSE has a robust cybersecurity architecture that combines tech-savvy personnel, machines, and technology to keep its operations safe. The exchange also runs a Cybersecurity Fundamentals Training Program through the NSE Academy. Trading members are required to undergo regular cybersecurity and cyber-resilience audits, with results submitted to the exchange. This ensures that all parties involved in trading activities are well-equipped to handle potential cyber threats.

Security protocols Protocols to protect against DDoS attacks The NSE's security setup has strict protocols for emails, external data, pen drives, and DDoS attacks. Pop-ups and alerts are generated as soon as any suspicious activity is detected through these channels. A DDoS attack floods a server with traffic from multiple sources, making it crash or inaccessible to legitimate users. To further strengthen protection against such attacks, the NSE mandates Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) for all trading members/staff.