NSE faces 170M cyberattacks daily, 'Operation Sindoor' hit record 400M
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India is under constant threat from cyberattacks, with an estimated 170 million attacks every day. To counter these threats and keep operations running smoothly, a dedicated team of "cyber warriors" works tirelessly. The NSE recently witnessed a record-breaking 400 million attacks in one day during 'Operation Sindoor,' a DDoS simulation.
No damage was done during 'Operation Sindoor'
Despite the massive onslaught of cyberattacks, no damage was done during 'Operation Sindoor.' This was largely due to the combined efforts of human intervention, machine support, and advanced technology. An NSE official told PTI that their technical teams use specialized software to combat these attacks round the clock. The number of daily cyberattacks on NSE ranges from 150 million to 170 million.
Cybersecurity architecture of NSE
The NSE has a robust cybersecurity architecture that combines tech-savvy personnel, machines, and technology to keep its operations safe. The exchange also runs a Cybersecurity Fundamentals Training Program through the NSE Academy. Trading members are required to undergo regular cybersecurity and cyber-resilience audits, with results submitted to the exchange. This ensures that all parties involved in trading activities are well-equipped to handle potential cyber threats.
Protocols to protect against DDoS attacks
The NSE's security setup has strict protocols for emails, external data, pen drives, and DDoS attacks. Pop-ups and alerts are generated as soon as any suspicious activity is detected through these channels. A DDoS attack floods a server with traffic from multiple sources, making it crash or inaccessible to legitimate users. To further strengthen protection against such attacks, the NSE mandates Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) for all trading members/staff.
Backup system activated remotely in Chennai
The NSE has a durable, self-activated backup system that can be operated remotely from its Chennai base through a formal digital procedure and mandatory approvals. The system takes care of itself, correcting faults or errors automatically with minimal human intervention. However, officials warn that increasing global interconnectedness and system complexity have made large-scale cyberattacks more likely, posing a major threat to the stability of financial markets.