Nubia is all set to launch its latest Nubia Z30 and Z30 Pro smartphones in China on May 20. In the latest development, the company has released a trailer for the Pro model, revealing its rear design and quad camera setup. The video also claims that the device will be ideal for low-light photography as well as astrophotography. Here's our roundup.

The phone will bear a 120Hz AMOLED panel

The Nubia Z30 Pro will feature a notch-less, edge-to-edge display with slim bezels and curved edges. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The handset is likely to come with a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also likely to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It will flaunt an under-display selfie camera

While the Nubia Z30 Pro will offer a quad rear camera module, the specifications of the sensors are unclear as of now. As per the previous reports, it will have a dedicated telephoto lens with 100x hybrid zoom and support for astrophotography. For selfies and video calling, a 32MP under-display camera is expected on the front side.

The handset will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Nubia Z30 Pro will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Nubia Z30 Pro: Pricing and availability

Nubia will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Z30 Pro smartphone at the time of launch, which is scheduled for May 20. However, considering the expected specifications, it may be priced at around Rs. 55,000.