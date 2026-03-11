NVIDIA-backed startup explores laser chips for AI servers
Technology
French startup Scintil Photonics, with support from NVIDIA, is testing new laser chips that use light to speed up data transfers in artificial intelligence servers.
These chips could help connect lots of processors inside data centers, making them faster and more efficient, a big step as demand for smarter tech keeps growing.
Scintil's innovative chip production plans
Scintil's unique approach combines lasers and optical parts into a single chip using indium phosphide.
The company wants to start making hundreds of thousands of these chips each month with Tower Semiconductor.
CEO Matt Crowley shared that Scintil is already chatting with companies interested in using this tech by 2028, though he is keeping names under wraps for now.