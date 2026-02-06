NVIDIA halts RTX 50 Super series launch due to hBM shortage

Even though the RTX 50-series sold out and cards like the 5070 and 5060 Ti are getting pricier, NVIDIA is cutting back GPU production. Gaming made up about 8% of their revenue during Q3 2026 (down from a larger share in earlier years), while AI chips are way more profitable—bringing in about a 65% margin compared to graphics cards' 40%.

Memory crunch's impact on tech

NVIDIA's next big thing for gamers—the RTX 60-series ("Rubin")—was originally scheduled to begin mass production at the end of 2027, though supply issues could push that timeline into 2028 or later.

That would be roughly two years between major GPU launches; if the RTX 60-series is pushed into 2028 the gap could be longer.

This memory crunch isn't just hurting gaming; it's slowing down new tech across gadgets and even cars.