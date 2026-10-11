NVIDIA weighs bigger investment in Reflection AI or full acquisition
What's the story
NVIDIA is in talks to expand its investment in open-source start-up Reflection AI or acquire it altogether, according to Financial Times. The negotiations are still at an early stage and could take various forms, including an acqui-hire deal where NVIDIA would hire staff and license technology instead of a full acquisition.
Deal structure
Potential deal could be finalized in the coming weeks
The potential deal between NVIDIA and Reflection AI could be structured in a way to avoid a long regulatory review.
The agreement could be finalized in the coming weeks, though there's also a chance that talks may not culminate in anything.
NVIDIA and Reflection AI have yet to comment on these reports.
Current involvement
NVIDIA is already a major financial backer of Reflection AI
NVIDIA is already a major financial backer and strategic investor in Reflection AI, having invested $800 million in the start-up.
Founded in 2024 by former DeepMind researchers Misha Laskin and Ioannis Antonoglou, Reflection AI develops tools that automate software development, a rapidly growing use case for artificial intelligence (AI).
Company progress
Reflection AI recently launched its 1st open-weight model
Reflection AI recently launched its first open-weight model, Beam. The move is part of the company's strategy to compete in coding and agentic tasks with cheaper Chinese models like DeepSeek and Kimi.
In April, Laskin had said that the start-up was raising fresh capital at a pre-money valuation of $25 billion.