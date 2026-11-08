OnePlus announces ColorOS 17 rollout based on Android 17
Technology
OnePlus just dropped the rollout dates for its new ColorOS 17 update, built on Android 17.
After landing first on the OnePlus 15 and then the 13R, the update is heading to more devices soon, including the OnePlus 12, Pad 3, and Open.
OnePlus ColorOS 17 dates and features
Mark your calendars: OnePlus 12 gets ColorOS 17 on November 17, Pad 3 on November 18, and Open on November 24. Nord CE 6 users can expect it by November 26.
The update brings smoother animations with Living Flow Design, better memory management thanks to Trinity Engine, plus handy AI tools like Mind Space for quick doc summaries and Mind Suggest for personalized updates.