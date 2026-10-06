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Home / News / Technology News / ChatGPT text output now carries invisible watermarks
ChatGPT text output now carries invisible watermarks
The feature is currently limited to EU

ChatGPT text output now carries invisible watermarks

By Mudit Dube
Oct 06, 2026
10:00 am
What's the story

OpenAI has started rolling out an invisible, machine-readable watermark in the text output of its ChatGPT and Codex models. The new feature is currently available only to eligible ChatGPT and Codex users in the European Union (EU). This move comes as part of OpenAI's compliance with the EU's AI Act.

Tech comparison

OpenAI's watermarking technology is dubbed 'textGrain'

OpenAI's watermarking technology, dubbed textGrain, is touted to be more effective than other methods like Google DeepMind's SynthID for text.

However, the company has clarified that textGrain "does not guarantee reliable detection."

The watermarks are designed to make it easier for approved researchers and expert organizations to verify whether a piece of text was generated by one of OpenAI's models.

Mechanism

How the watermarking system works

OpenAI's watermarking technology works by subtly changing the probabilities that guide the model's word choices.

These small changes create a statistical pattern across a piece of writing, which can be detected by a detector.

However, OpenAI has warned that relatively small changes to a passage could significantly reduce the detector's confidence in its findings.

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