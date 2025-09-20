OpenAI to spend whopping $100B on backup servers

OpenAI , the company behind ChatGPT, is planning to invest a whopping $100 billion in backup servers over the next five years, according to The Information. This investment is in addition to the already projected $350 billion that OpenAI plans to spend on cloud provider server rentals from now until 2030.

Market trend Cloud service providers and chipmakers benefit from AI model race The huge investment by OpenAI is part of a larger trend where companies are pouring billions into securing limited computing resources. This race is driven by the need to develop advanced AI models, which in turn benefits cloud service providers and chipmakers. The report further noted that OpenAI's total spending on server rentals, including backup servers, will average around $85 billion annually over the next five years.

Revenue potential OpenAI's server investments viewed as monetizable assets OpenAI executives view these servers as "monetizable" assets. They believe the investment will generate additional revenue not yet factored into projections, either by enabling research breakthroughs or driving product usage. The company's ambitious plans highlight the growing importance of server capacity in the AI industry and its potential to drive future growth and innovation.