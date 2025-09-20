Saturn's best view of the year is just a day away
Heads up, skywatchers!
On September 21, Saturn will be at its brightest and closest for the year as Earth lines up perfectly between Saturn and the Sun—a moment called opposition.
The timing also matches the autumn equinox in the Northern Hemisphere.
In India, you can spot Saturn glowing in Pisces from about 6:24pm until sunrise at 6:15am on September 22.
How to spot Saturn on September 21
If you're in Delhi (or nearby), look up anytime between 6:24pm and 6:15am for a clear shot at Saturn. With a new moon, skies will be extra dark—perfect for planet-spotting.
Find a spot away from city lights, give your eyes about 15-30 minutes to adjust, and try using red light if you need it.
You'll see Saturn with just your eyes, but binoculars or a telescope make its rings and even its biggest moon, Titan, pop.
The Seeliger effect will make Saturn's rings shine brighter
Saturn's rings will shine brighter than usual thanks to something called the Seeliger effect—basically sunlight bouncing straight off ring particles during opposition.
This glow lasts several days after opposition too, so there's plenty of time to catch it before Saturn dips out of prime view next February.