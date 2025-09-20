Saturn's best view of the year is just a day away

How to spot Saturn on September 21

If you're in Delhi (or nearby), look up anytime between 6:24pm and 6:15am for a clear shot at Saturn. With a new moon, skies will be extra dark—perfect for planet-spotting.

Find a spot away from city lights, give your eyes about 15-30 minutes to adjust, and try using red light if you need it.

You'll see Saturn with just your eyes, but binoculars or a telescope make its rings and even its biggest moon, Titan, pop.