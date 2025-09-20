Windows 11 now lets you share your screen with Copilot
What's the story
Microsoft is testing a new feature in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview that adds a "Share with Copilot" button. The button appears when you hover over an open app in your taskbar, and lets you share the contents of that app with Copilot Vision. This feature would allow users to get more context about what's on their screen by discussing it with Microsoft's AI chatbot.
Feature details
Copilot Vision can scan and analyze content
Copilot Vision is designed to scan and analyze the content on your screen. By using the "Share with Copilot" button, you can get more context about an image or text by discussing it with Microsoft's AI chatbot. The feature could be especially useful for those wanting to know more about a photo they took or something they saw on their screen.
Reception concerns
Windows users are not thrilled about the new button
Despite its potential, the new "Share with Copilot" button hasn't been met with enthusiasm from Windows users. The operating system already has several other buttons for Copilot in Microsoft services like Paint, Notepad, and even on the keyboard itself. Microsoft has clarified that it is only "trying out this taskbar capability," so there's a chance it could be removed in a future build before being made available to regular users.