OpenAI is working on AI-powered smart speakers, glasses, and pin

OpenAI is reportedly working on a range of AI-powered devices in collaboration with Jony Ive, Apple's former chief design officer. The first product from this partnership is said to be a pocket-sized, screen-free device that understands context. According to The Information, the tech giant has already signed a deal with Luxshare and reached out to Goertek for components like speaker modules for its upcoming AI products.

Future A look at the launch timeline Along with the smart speaker-like device, OpenAI is also exploring the development of glasses, a digital voice recorder, and a wearable pin. The company hopes to launch these products by late 2026 or early 2027.

Supply chain OpenAI leveraging Apple's supply chain in China The ChatGPT maker is leveraging Apple's supply chain in China to manufacture these devices. Luxshare, which is a major assembler of iPhones and AirPods, and Goertek, which assembles the AirPods, HomePods, and Apple Watches are part of this plan. The step comes after Apple reportedly canceled a meeting with its manufacturing and supply chain teams in China last month over concerns about potential defections to OpenAI.