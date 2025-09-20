xAI launches Grok 4 Fast, a cheaper alternative to Grok 4
Elon Musk's xAI just launched Grok 4 Fast, a new AI model that handles both reasoning and non-reasoning tasks in one go.
It's more efficient—using 40% fewer tokens than the last version while maintaining the same accuracy.
You can try it out on xAI's website, mobile apps, OpenRouter, and Vercel AI Gateway, with free access on some platforms during launch.
The model scored high on major benchmarks
Grok 4 Fast can process huge documents thanks to its massive 2 million token context window.
It scored high marks on major benchmarks this year—85.7% on GPQA Diamond, 92% on AIME 2025, and 93.3% on HMMT 2025—matching its predecessor.
It costs just $0.20 per million input tokens
The best part? It costs just $0.20 per million input tokens, with pricing scaling up depending on token usage.
For big projects or anyone needing fast, affordable AI that doesn't skimp on accuracy, Grok 4 Fast could be a game changer, with up to a reported 98% cost cut compared to Grok 4.