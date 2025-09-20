xAI launches Grok 4 Fast, a cheaper alternative to Grok 4 Technology Sep 20, 2025

Elon Musk's xAI just launched Grok 4 Fast, a new AI model that handles both reasoning and non-reasoning tasks in one go.

It's more efficient—using 40% fewer tokens than the last version while maintaining the same accuracy.

You can try it out on xAI's website, mobile apps, OpenRouter, and Vercel AI Gateway, with free access on some platforms during launch.