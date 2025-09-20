Next Article
Last solar eclipse of 2025 on September 21: How to watch
Technology
The year's final solar eclipse is happening on September 21, bringing a partial eclipse that will cover up to 85.5% of the Sun.
This follows March's partial solar eclipse and two recent total lunar eclipses.
If you're in southern New Zealand, southeastern Australia, Fiji, Tonga, or parts of Antarctica, you're in luck—you'll get a front-row seat.
When and where to watch
The show starts at 10:59pm IST on September 21 and wraps up by 3:23am IST on September 22, peaking at 1:11am IST—just before the equinox.
Unfortunately, it won't be visible from India or most of Asia, Europe, Africa, or the Americas.
If you're watching where it's visible, make sure to use proper eclipse glasses; looking directly at the Sun without protection can seriously harm your eyes.