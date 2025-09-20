Last solar eclipse of 2025 on September 21: How to watch

When and where to watch

The show starts at 10:59pm IST on September 21 and wraps up by 3:23am IST on September 22, peaking at 1:11am IST—just before the equinox.

Unfortunately, it won't be visible from India or most of Asia, Europe, Africa, or the Americas.

If you're watching where it's visible, make sure to use proper eclipse glasses; looking directly at the Sun without protection can seriously harm your eyes.