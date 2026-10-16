OpenAI allows advertisers to match emails to ChatGPT activity
Technology
OpenAI's ChatGPT is letting advertisers target users by matching their email addresses, using both chat topics and uploaded audience lists.
While OpenAI says advertisers cannot access private chats or identify individuals matched to their lists, there's growing concern about how your digital footprint shapes the ads you see.
Advertisers upload hashed email lists
Advertisers can upload hashed email lists to find specific groups, connecting outside data with ChatGPT activity.
OpenAI does set minimum audience sizes to prevent pinpoint targeting, but users can't fully opt out of ads, just tweak some personalization settings.
This has raised questions about privacy in AI-powered advertising.