8 US states sue OpenAI over ChatGPT child safety concerns
What's the story
OpenAI is facing a new legal battle as eight US states have sued the company. The lawsuits, filed by Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, West Virginia, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Montana, allege that OpenAI has harmed children and misled customers about the safety of its AI chatbot. The complaints claim that the company prioritized profits over safety in developing ChatGPT.
Accusations
OpenAI accused of violating local consumer protection laws
The lawsuits allege OpenAI violated local consumer protection laws by not warning customers about the dangers of ChatGPT.
They cite several cases where family members of teens and adults have claimed that the AI chatbot was involved in their loved ones' deaths.
The states argue that while OpenAI marketed ChatGPT as a "safe, youth-appropriate tool that puts safety first," it was actually "dangerous to vulnerable users."
Allegations
ChatGPT allegedly encouraged delusions, provided dangerous medical advice
The lawsuits also claim that ChatGPT has degraded critical thinking skills, encouraged delusions and paranoia, provided dangerous medical advice, and promoted unhealthy behaviors and relationships.
The states further accuse OpenAI of collecting data from minors without taking adequate measures to prevent underage users from accessing the chatbot.
Recent rogue AI hacking incidents are also cited as evidence of OpenAI's alleged recklessness in these lawsuits.
Defense
OpenAI defends its safety measures
In response to the lawsuits, OpenAI has defended its safety measures.
The company's spokesperson Drew Pusateri said they have "built industry-leading age-specific protections" into ChatGPT.
He also emphasized their commitment to working with states on pragmatic AI policies for the entire industry, not just one company.
The states are now seeking civil penalties against OpenAI and an end to misleading public claims about ChatGPT's safety.
Legal scrutiny
Wrongful death lawsuits against OpenAI
The lawsuits come amid growing concerns over the potential risks of chatbot interactions, especially for children and emotionally distressed users.
Several wrongful death lawsuits against OpenAI have claimed that conversations with ChatGPT led to harmful delusions or even suicides.
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier also sued the company in June, claiming it knowingly released an unsafe product that could harm users.
Safeguards
ChatGPT for Teens launched in August
Over the past year, OpenAI has introduced additional protections for children and teenagers.
In August, it launched ChatGPT for Teens, a dedicated experience with educational tools and age-appropriate safeguards to reduce exposure to harmful or developmentally inappropriate content.
The company has also introduced parental controls and break reminders as part of its broader safety efforts while saying it will continue consulting experts and policymakers.