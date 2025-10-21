Junior bankers might soon lose their jobs thanks to OpenAI

OpenAI has contracted over 100 former investment bankers to help train its artificial intelligence (AI) in creating financial models. These will replace the grunt work done by junior bankers. The team, which includes ex-employees from JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs Group , is part of a secretive project codenamed Mercury. According to Bloomberg, the participants are paid $150 per hour for their work on various transaction types like restructurings and IPOs.

Automation goal Project Mercury aims to enhance AI's business applications The Mercury project is a part of OpenAI's broader strategy to make its advanced AI technology more applicable to businesses across various sectors, including consulting, finance, legal, and tech. Despite reaching a $500 billion valuation earlier this month, the world's largest start-up has yet to turn a profit. An OpenAI spokesperson said the company collaborates with different experts "to improve and evaluate the capability of our models across different domains."

Workload reduction Traditional investment banking analysts' jobs at risk Investment banking analysts usually work over 80 hours a week on live deals, creating detailed models in Microsoft Excel for mergers and leveraged buyouts. They also have to constantly make changes to PowerPoint slide decks as per their superiors' requests. However, with the rise of AI, many start-ups are now offering banks solutions that can help ease this burden. This has raised concerns about job security among analysts.