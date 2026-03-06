OpenAI launches GPT-5.4, its most capable model yet

OpenAI has announced the launch of its latest foundation model, GPT-5.4. The new model is being touted as "our most capable and efficient frontier model for professional work." In addition to the standard version, OpenAI is also offering a reasoning model (GPT-5.4 Thinking) and one optimized for high performance (GPT-5.4 Pro).

Enhanced capabilities API version offers one million token context windows The API version of GPT-5.4 comes with context windows as large as one million tokens, the largest ever from OpenAI. The company has also highlighted the model's improved token efficiency, saying it can solve the same problems with far fewer tokens than its predecessor. This makes it a more efficient tool for professional work, further enhancing its utility in various applications.

Performance milestones New model aces several computer use benchmarks The new model has also achieved record scores in computer use benchmarks OSWorld-Verified and WebArena Verified. It scored an impressive 83% on OpenAI's GDPval test for knowledge work tasks, setting a new standard for performance. The model also topped Mercor's APEX-Agents benchmark, which tests professional skills in law and finance, according to Mercor CEO Brendan Foody.

Advertisement

Professional applications Model runs faster, costs less than rival frontier models Foody praised GPT-5.4 for its ability to excel at creating long-horizon deliverables such as slide decks, financial models, and legal analysis. He added that the model delivers top performance while running faster and at a lower cost than competitive frontier models. This makes it an ideal choice for tasks requiring high levels of reasoning and efficiency in professional settings.

Advertisement

Error reduction GPT-5.4 less likely to make errors OpenAI has also focused on reducing hallucinations and factual errors with the new model. The company said GPT-5.4 is 33% less likely to make errors in individual claims compared to its predecessor, GPT-5.2, and overall responses are 18% less likely to contain errors. This improvement makes the model more reliable for users who depend on accurate information from AI systems.