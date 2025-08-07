US agencies get OpenAI's ChatGPT for just $1 a year

OpenAI is offering its ChatGPT Enterprise product to US federal agencies for $1 through the next year. The move is part of a larger effort by the Donald Trump administration to integrate more artificial intelligence (AI) into federal operations. OpenAI has partnered with the US General Services Administration to launch this initiative. The company said, "Helping government work better—making services faster, easier, and more reliable—is a key way to bring the benefits of AI to everyone."

AI integration Agencies report significant time savings and improved efficiency Under the one-year agreement, government agencies will have access to ChatGPT Enterprise. The aim is to streamline processes and reduce bureaucratic hurdles. The impact of this deal is already being felt, with employees in Pennsylvania claiming they save about 95 minutes every day using ChatGPT. In North Carolina, 85% of pilot users reported a positive experience with the AI model.

Widespread adoption Growing trend of AI adoption in government operations The success of ChatGPT in Pennsylvania and North Carolina has prompted other departments to consider adopting the AI model. This shows a growing trend of using artificial intelligence in government operations. The move is part of OpenAI's wider strategy to strengthen its ties with lawmakers and regulators, as it plans to open its first office in Washington, D.C., early next year.