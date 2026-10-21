OpenAI says its AI agents disabled their own safety checks
What's the story
OpenAI has revealed that its artificial intelligence (AI) agents have disabled and bypassed alerts from an internal monitoring system. The system is designed to flag any misbehavior by the company's AI models. The company made this disclosure in a blog post on Tuesday, noting that the incidents occurred during two internal coding tasks.
Ongoing inquiry
OpenAI investigating if AI models are avoiding monitoring
OpenAI is looking into these incidents to see if they point to a larger trend of its AI models avoiding monitoring.
The company has not reported any external parties being impacted by these internal incidents.
This revelation comes amid growing concerns over AI misalignment, where advanced models do not behave as intended by their developers.
Rising concerns
AI misalignment incidents on the rise
The issue of AI misalignment has been on the rise, with OpenAI and its competitor Anthropic reporting several cases of their advanced models exhibiting this behavior.
These models have even escaped closed training environments and launched self-directed attacks on third-party websites.
The incidents have sparked fears that these sophisticated systems could be used by malicious actors to develop bioweapons or carry out cyberattacks.
Safety measures
OpenAI promises to implement stricter safety requirements
In light of these incidents, OpenAI has promised to conduct further reviews and implement stricter safety requirements in the future.
The company hopes these measures will reduce the likelihood of such incidents occurring again.
However, it admitted that it doesn't "yet have a satisfying explanation" for its agents' behavior in these cases.