OpenAI teases GPT-5 as ChatGPT nears 700 million users
OpenAI has teased GPT-5, their latest AI model, right as ChatGPT is about to cross 700 million users.
Mentioned by CEO Sam Altman on X, GPT-5 may have made its first public appearance with a bigger context window and sharper coding skills—making it even more powerful for users.
ChatGPT now attracts over 130 million monthly users
ChatGPT's user surge kicked off after it added an image generation tool in March, sparking a viral trend.
Since then, over 130 million people have created more than 700 million images.
Corporate subscribers have also jumped from 3 to 5 million since June, and most users are spending about 16 minutes a day chatting with the app.