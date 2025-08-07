GPT-5 launches today: How and when to watch OpenAI's livestream
What's the story
OpenAI has teased a major announcement for later today, hinting at the launch of its highly anticipated GPT-5 AI model. The company took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce a "LIVE5TREAM THURSDAY 10am PT" event. The unusual spelling of "livestream" with a '5' instead of an 's' is a clear indication of what the big reveal could be. OpenAI will host the event live on its YouTube channel—just like their previous product announcements—starting at 10:30pm IST.
Hints dropped
GPT-5 launch hinted at by CEO Sam Altman earlier
The impending launch of GPT-5 has been hinted at by several recent events. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a screenshot with "ChatGPT 5" in the top-left corner on Sunday. On Monday, the company's head of applied research expressed his excitement about seeing public reception for GPT-5. Last month, Altman had also said that OpenAI plans to release GPT-5 "soon."
User expectations
Leap from GPT-4 to GPT-5 isn't very significant: Testers
The new model is said to be the first OpenAI model with unified reasoning capabilities. This means users won't have to pick a reasoning model from the picker for higher reasoning tasks anymore. Two early testers of the new model told Reuters they were impressed with its coding and problem-solving capabilities. However, they also said that the jump from GPT-4 to GPT-5 isn't as big as the leap from GPT-3 to GPT-4.
Anticipated evolution
Major milestone for OpenAI
The release of GPT-5 is expected to be a major milestone for OpenAI, which recently announced GPT-OSS, a free open-weight model that runs on laptops. The anticipation surrounding this new model is huge, with industry experts hoping it will take AI applications beyond chat and into fully autonomous task execution. This would be another major step in the evolution of generative AI technology.