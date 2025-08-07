GPT-5 launches today: How and when to watch OpenAI's livestream

OpenAI has teased a major announcement for later today, hinting at the launch of its highly anticipated GPT-5 AI model. The company took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce a "LIVE5TREAM THURSDAY 10am PT" event. The unusual spelling of "livestream" with a '5' instead of an 's' is a clear indication of what the big reveal could be. OpenAI will host the event live on its YouTube channel—just like their previous product announcements—starting at 10:30pm IST.

Hints dropped GPT-5 launch hinted at by CEO Sam Altman earlier The impending launch of GPT-5 has been hinted at by several recent events. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a screenshot with "ChatGPT 5" in the top-left corner on Sunday. On Monday, the company's head of applied research expressed his excitement about seeing public reception for GPT-5. Last month, Altman had also said that OpenAI plans to release GPT-5 "soon."

User expectations Leap from GPT-4 to GPT-5 isn't very significant: Testers The new model is said to be the first OpenAI model with unified reasoning capabilities. This means users won't have to pick a reasoning model from the picker for higher reasoning tasks anymore. Two early testers of the new model told Reuters they were impressed with its coding and problem-solving capabilities. However, they also said that the jump from GPT-4 to GPT-5 isn't as big as the leap from GPT-3 to GPT-4.