OpenAI's new AI tool helps businesses build secure AI agents
Technology
OpenAI just launched Frontier, a new tool to help companies build and run AI agents that can actually work with the same data and apps as real employees—think CRM, HR systems, and more.
Announced on February 5, it's all about making AI useful (and secure) for serious business tasks.
Frontier is already in use at big companies like Uber
Frontier lets companies use AI agents for everything from data analysis to customer support, while keeping sensitive info safe with strong security controls.
It learns and improves over time thanks to built-in feedback loops and only gives each agent access to what they need.
Big names like HP, Oracle, Uber, and Intuit are already on board. Pricing isn't out yet but general release is coming soon.