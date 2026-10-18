Orionid meteor shower peaks on October 22: How to watch
What's the story
The Orionid meteor shower will peak overnight on October 21-22, offering a stunning display of shooting stars in the autumn sky. The best time to view these meteors is between midnight and dawn on October 22. Under ideal dark-sky conditions, observers could witness 10-20 shooting stars lighting up the night sky every hour during this period.
Lunar impact
Moonlight will affect views of shooting stars
The Orionid meteor shower will be affected by the light of a waxing gibbous Moon, which is 74% lit.
The bright moonlight could obscure fainter shooting stars for most of the night.
However, it will set a few hours after midnight, creating a window of beautifully dark sky before dawn to enjoy this annual celestial event in all its glory.
Comet connection
Shower occurs as Earth passes through Halley's debris
The annual Orionid meteor shower occurs as Earth passes through the debris stream left by Comet 1P/Halley.
When particles from this ancient comet hit our planet's atmosphere at a staggering speed of 237,539km per hour, they vaporize in a spectacular display of shooting stars.
The next return of Halley's Comet is expected in 2061.
Observation advice
Tips to watch the meteor shower
To get the best views of the Orionid meteor shower, observers should look 40-90 degrees away from its radiant point, near Betelgeuse in Orion.
This is where the glowing trails left by fast-moving meteors will be longest.
It's also important to head away from artificial lights and let your eyes adjust to darkness for 20-30 minutes before trying to spot these celestial wonders.