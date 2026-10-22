Oura Ring 5 launched in India starting at ₹40,000
What's the story
Finnish health technology company, Oura, has launched its latest health tracker, the Oura Ring 5, in India. The new smart offers a compact design and improved health tracking features. It promises a battery life of up to nine days on a single charge. The company says that the ring is designed to help users understand their sleep patterns, activity levels, stress, and recovery without having to wear a smartwatch all day long.
Cost details
How much does the Oura Ring 5 cost?
The Oura Ring 5 is now available for pre-order on Amazon India and at Croma stores.
The smart ring starts at ₹39,900 and goes up to ₹50,900, depending on the color and finish.
Along with the purchase of the ring, users can also opt for an Oura Membership priced at ₹599 per month (taxes included). This subscription gives access to the app's health insights and tracking features.
Product details
The smart ring is available in 6 finishes
The Oura Ring 5 comes in six finishes, Black, Silver, Stealth, Brushed Silver, Gold, and Deep Rose, and sizes ranging from 6 to 13.
The company claims that the new model is 40% smaller than its predecessor.
It is made of lightweight, non-allergenic titanium with a slimmer design for improved sensor placement and better skin contact.
Health insights
It tracks changes in biometric signals
The Oura Ring 5 employs next-gen sensors, more powerful LEDs, and 12 optimized signal pathways to reliably capture health data across different finger types and skin tones.
The smart ring works with the Oura app to provide insights into various aspects of health.
Its Health Radar feature tracks changes in biometric signals and helps users identify patterns related to cardiovascular health and nighttime breathing.
Extra features
Other notable features of the Oura Ring 5
The Oura Ring 5 also offers GLP-1 Insights for users on GLP-1 medicines to log their doses, side effects, and weight changes along with health data.
The Menopause Insights feature helps women understand how perimenopause symptoms can affect sleep, mood, and daily life.
For fitness tracking, Cardio Effort shows heart workload during exercise while automatic VO2 Max estimates aerobic fitness during walks/runs/hikes using GPS.