Oura Ring 5 launched in India starting at ₹40,000

The Oura Ring 5 is now available for pre-order on Amazon India and at Croma stores.

The smart ring starts at ₹39,900 and goes up to ₹50,900, depending on the color and finish.

Along with the purchase of the ring, users can also opt for an Oura Membership priced at ₹599 per month (taxes included). This subscription gives access to the app's health insights and tracking features.