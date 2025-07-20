Can a weight-loss drug help treat addiction to alcohol, stimulants?

Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are already known for their physical health benefits. Now, they are being explored as potential treatments for neuropsychological conditions. One of the most promising applications of these GLP-1 drugs is in addiction treatment, including alcohol, opioids, stimulants, and even gambling. The Caron Treatment Center in Pennsylvania has started prescribing semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy, to its patients for this purpose.

Trailblazers Caron's unique approach to addiction The Caron Treatment Center, a non-profit rehab facility located about 113km from Philadelphia, is pioneering the use of semaglutide in addiction treatment. Steven Klein, an addiction medicine specialist at Caron and a pioneer in using GLP-1s against addiction, said their use shouldn't be seen as something radical. "We're using something off-label under the umbrella of addiction, whether that be food, sex, alcohol, or opioids," Klein told STAT News.

Research progress Advocates for this novel treatment method While research on the use of semaglutide for addiction treatment is still limited, evidence suggesting that GLP-1s can aid in overcoming addiction and substance use is steadily increasing. The Caron Treatment Center's unique approach and its advocates, including Klein, Chief Medical Officer Adam Scioli, and Medical Director Mo Sarhan, who are all in some form of recovery themselves, have drawn attention to this novel treatment method.

Perspectives What the experts say Klein, who took Eli Lilly's GLP-1 jab Mounjaro for weight loss years after getting sober, considers GLP-1s a miracle drug due to his own experiences with food addictions. Sarhan, however, thinks a combination of these drugs with support groups and other treatment options is what leads to success in sobriety. Stephanie Weiss from the National Institute on Drug Abuse advises caution in using these drugs for addiction treatment.