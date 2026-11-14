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Home / News / Technology News / Perplexity brings Teammates, its AI agents feature, to Mac
Perplexity brings Teammates, its AI agents feature, to Mac
Teammates feature requires a Perplexity Max subscription

Perplexity brings Teammates, its AI agents feature, to Mac

By Akash Pandey
Nov 14, 2026
05:47 pm
What's the story

Perplexity has expanded the reach of its innovative AI feature, Teammates, to Mac users. Previously, this proactive agentic AI tool was only available on iOS and web platforms. The new addition is similar to other task-oriented AI tools like Meta Muse and ChatGPT Dots but offers more flexibility by supporting multiple instances instead of just one chat model.

AI capabilities

What are Perplexity's Teammates?

Teammates are essentially a group of AI agents that take ownership of ongoing tasks.

You can assign them responsibilities like managing a growth campaign, prioritizing incoming bug reports, monitoring metrics, or exploring new markets.

These agents autonomously plan their tasks and bring in additional support when needed.

Twitter Post

Teammates take on work for you

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Information

Subscription and other requirements

To use the Teammates feature, you need a paid Perplexity Max subscription. The tool builds on top of Perplexity's existing AI orchestration system. This expansion marks a significant step in Perplexity's journey to integrate advanced AI capabilities into its platform.

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