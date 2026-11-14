Perplexity brings Teammates, its AI agents feature, to Mac
What's the story
Perplexity has expanded the reach of its innovative AI feature, Teammates, to Mac users. Previously, this proactive agentic AI tool was only available on iOS and web platforms. The new addition is similar to other task-oriented AI tools like Meta Muse and ChatGPT Dots but offers more flexibility by supporting multiple instances instead of just one chat model.
AI capabilities
What are Perplexity's Teammates?
Teammates are essentially a group of AI agents that take ownership of ongoing tasks.
You can assign them responsibilities like managing a growth campaign, prioritizing incoming bug reports, monitoring metrics, or exploring new markets.
These agents autonomously plan their tasks and bring in additional support when needed.
Twitter Post
Teammates take on work for you
Teammates are now available in the Perplexity Mac app for Max subscribers.— Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) November 13, 2026
Teammates take on work for you. They work individually or with other teammates to handle QA, customer service, research, growth marketing, and more. pic.twitter.com/IDmvATZaJ6
Information
Subscription and other requirements
To use the Teammates feature, you need a paid Perplexity Max subscription. The tool builds on top of Perplexity's existing AI orchestration system. This expansion marks a significant step in Perplexity's journey to integrate advanced AI capabilities into its platform.