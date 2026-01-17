'Wikilaundering': PR firm accused of commissioning favourable Wikipedia edits
What's the story
Portland Communications, a leading public relations (PR) firm founded by Tim Allan, has been accused of manipulating Wikipedia pages to favor its clients. The practice, known as "black hat" editing or "Wikilaundering," involves making unauthorized changes to improve the online image of individuals or organizations. An investigation by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ) found evidence that Portland hired a network of editors for this purpose between 2016 and 2024.
Client manipulation
Allegations of bias edits for high-profile clients
The TBIJ's investigation revealed that Portland outsourced Wikipedia edits for some of its high-profile clients, including the state of Qatar. Between 2016 and 2021, many of these edits were allegedly made by Web3 Consulting, a company run by a consultant believed to have been hired by Portland for this purpose. The changes were allegedly aimed at improving Qatar's image ahead of the 2022 World Cup and downplaying failures of other Portland clients' philanthropic projects.
Firm's defense
Portland's response and past incidents
In response to the allegations, a Portland spokesperson denied any association with the firm in question and emphasized their commitment to following guidelines on all social media platforms. However, former employees told TBIJ that Portland had contracted out Wikipedia edits, with one saying: "No one said: 'We should stop doing this.' The question was how we could keep doing it without getting caught."
Ethical concerns
Wikipedia's terms of use and PR industry's stance
The undisclosed paid advocacy on Wikipedia, also known as "black hat" editing, violates the terms of use set by The Wikimedia Foundation. The practice is frowned upon in the PR industry as well. Guidelines from the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) state that "intentional deceit and anonymous or incognito activities are breaches of professional codes of conduct." Portland has not signed up to these guidelines.
Previous actions
Portland's history of Wikipedia edits and current status
Portland has a history of making Wikipedia edits. In 2012, it was found to have altered information on behalf of the company that produces Stella Artois beer. However, former employees told TBIJ that the firm had started contracting out Wikipedia edits after this incident. Several sources claimed Portland hired web consultant Radek Kotlarek, whose network of accounts made these changes.
Edit network
Investigation identifies network of accounts making edits
The TBIJ's investigation identified a network of 26 accounts making Wikipedia edits, all linked to Web3 Consulting. While their sources are confidential, the TBIJ was able to corroborate their information using the public record of Wikipedia edits. All active accounts in this network were blocked by volunteer Wikipedia editors who investigated their activity in 2024.