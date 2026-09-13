Humans started using psychoactive drugs around 25,000 years ago

Betel nuts, the seeds of the areca palm fruit, are the world's fourth most widely used psychoactive substance after caffeine, alcohol, and nicotine.

Today, about one in 10 people, mostly in Asia and the Pacific, chew a quid or processed betel nut mixed with slaked lime.

This mixture triggers a chemical reaction that speeds up absorption of arecoline into the bloodstream.

Chewing it produces mild euphoria and heightened alertness.