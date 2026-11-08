Presley estate sues Suno, Eminem publishers seek $41 million
Big names in music, Elvis Presley's custodians/estate and Eminem's music publishers/rights holders, are suing the AI app Suno for allegedly using Presley's likeness/voice and Eminem's musical compositions without permission.
Presley's lawsuit says Suno broke Tennessee's 2024 ELVIS Act, which protects artists from having their voices cloned by AI.
Eminem's music publishers/rights holders are asking for $41 million, claiming Suno recreated tracks like "Lose Yourself" without approval.
Anthropic and Meta are also named for allegedly using Elvis's songs to train their own AIs.
Suno denies copying claims, prompts debate
Suno denies the claims, saying they're all about helping people make original music, not copying artists.
They say they block users from directly mimicking famous musicians and have systems in place to catch misuse.
These cases are sparking bigger conversations about how AI should (or shouldn't) be used in music, and what it means for artists' rights going forward.