Presley estate sues Suno, Eminem publishers seek $41 million

Big names in music, Elvis Presley's custodians/estate and Eminem's music publishers/rights holders, are suing the AI app Suno for allegedly using Presley's likeness/voice and Eminem's musical compositions without permission.

Presley's lawsuit says Suno broke Tennessee's 2024 ELVIS Act, which protects artists from having their voices cloned by AI.

Eminem's music publishers/rights holders are asking for $41 million, claiming Suno recreated tracks like "Lose Yourself" without approval.

Anthropic and Meta are also named for allegedly using Elvis's songs to train their own AIs.