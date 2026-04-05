Project Maven reshapes Pentagon use of military AI since 2017
Project Maven is the Pentagon's big leap into military artificial intelligence.
Launched in 2017, it started out helping analysts sort through endless drone footage from war zones.
Now, it's a powerful system that streamlines everything from spotting a target to taking action, making US military operations faster and smarter, especially in tense situations like those with Iran.
Palantir partners on Project Maven
Maven pulls together data from drones, satellites, and troops to help coordinate decisions on the battlefield. Tech company Palantir is now a major partner keeping things running smoothly.
But not everyone's on board: Google dropped out after employee protests over using AI for autonomous weapons, sparking bigger debates about ethics in warfare.
Even with these concerns, Project Maven keeps evolving as a core part of US defense strategy.